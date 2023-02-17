‘Falling meteorite’ creates loud boom in Texas neighbourhood

Southern Texas residents heard a loud boom and felt the ground shake as a possible meteor entered the atmosphere on Wednesday, 15 February.

Surveillance footage shared by @disdikmark in McAllen shows a front yard shaking shake as a loud boom scares a bird and a chicken.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, two aircrafts reported to Houston Air Traffic Control that they had seen a meteorite west of McAllen.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites observing lightning detected a signal that may have been the meteor entering the atmosphere, the National Weather Service said.

