Cause of death revealed after three Americans found dead inside Mexican Airbnb

An autopsy has indicated a cause of death for three Americans who were mysteriously found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico.

Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and 33-year-old Courtez Hall died while visiting Mexico City for Dia de Los Muertos.

According to Bloomberg, an autopsy has determined carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death, but officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Ms Florence had reportedly called her boyfriend on 30 October to tell him she felt unwell before she died at the property.

