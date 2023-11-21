Mexico volcano ‘belching’ gas and ash visible from space

Satellite footage shows the Popocatepetl volcano “belching” gases and ash as it was placed under a yellow alert on Friday, 17 November.

The alert continued into Monday, with the National Center for Prevention of Disasters (CENAPRED) urging people not to approach or climb the volcano and especially the crater, due to the danger posed by the fall of fragments.

The federal agency warned people to stay away from the bottom of ravines in case of mud and debris flows on the volcano prompted by heavy rain.