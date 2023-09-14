Footage showed casino machines malfunctioning as MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) reported a “cybersecurity issue” in their systems.

In a statement on Monday (11 September) MGM.N said they began an investigation, which is ongoing, “promptly” after detecting the issue.

According to sources cited by Reuters, a hacking group named Scattered Spider was responsible for bringing down the systems though the entertainment company has not confirmed this.

The FBI is “aware of the incident” which is “still ongoing,” it said in a statement.