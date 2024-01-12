Miami commissioners almost fight in heated vote: ‘You’re a small little man’

Miami council members brought a meeting to an abrupt end after they got into a heated exchange in the city’s first commission meeting this year on Thursday (11 January).

“A lot of nasty, hateful people. That all they know how to do is hate...The ‘8th Street Boys’ and Mr Gabela,” said Joe Carollo, before Miguel Gabela shouted that he was a liar.

“You’re a small little man. You want to play Tony Soprano,” Carollo responded, prompting Gabela to stand up and walk to Carollo before being physically restrained.