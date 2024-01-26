Suspect lifts police officer using digger before dumping him during pursuit

A runaway suspect used a digger to lift a police officer up in the air before dumping him during a pursuit in Ohio.

Footage released by Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, USA, shows an officer running after the suspect driving away in a skid-steer loader on 11 January.

The police officer catches up with the construction vehicle, jumping into the bucket while the suspect continues driving.

Shouting at the suspect to “shut it off,” the police officer is then lifted up off the ground before the suspect drops the bucket.

“Get back, you’re going to get hurt,” the suspect said before eventually crashing and fleeing on foot.