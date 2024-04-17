Michael Donovan claimed Shannon Matthews’ mother forced him to kidnap the nine-year-old in a police interview which has resurfaced following reports of his death.

The Sun reported the 54-year-old, who has since changed his name to Aiden Johnson, was pronounced dead at Three Valleys Hospital in Keighley on Tuesday, 16 April.

Donovan was involved in a plot with Karen Matthews to try and claim a £50,000 reward for finding the schoolgirl.

He had been living at the secure mental health facility since being released from prison 12 years ago.