Michael Gove announced three new Conservative policies in an online campaign video, despite announcing he will be standing down as MP at the general election in July.

“We have a plan, Labour don’t,” said the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The first policy concerned fly-tipping, where Gove said they are proposing driver’s license points, a fine, and up to five years in prison.

“Secondly, we’ll change the law so landlords will evict social tenants whose behaviour disrupts the neighbourhood,” he said.

The final pledge, made on 31 May, was to raise the fines on utility companies who “botch the restoration of pavements.”