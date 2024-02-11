This is the moment Michael Gove makes an awkward phone blunder during a live TV interview with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (11 February).

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary appeared on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

As Ms Kuenssberg introduces Mr Gove at the start of her live show, he can be seen looking at his mobile phone.

Mr Gove then appears to realise he is live on television and smiles at the camera.

Ms Kunessberg posted a clip of the moment on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

She captioned her post: “Nice of you to join us, Mr Gove.”