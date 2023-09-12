Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has said it is Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ “personal decision” whether or not he uses China-linked app TikTok.

Asked if it is appropriate for him to access the platform, Ms Donelan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We didn’t ban it for Government ministers, we banned it on Government devices.

Asked whether Mr Shapps should be using the app at all, she said: “That’s a personal decision for the Defence Secretary… I think, actually, in this circumstance, if my memory serves me right, it’s on one of his staffer’s phones, not his actual personal phone.”