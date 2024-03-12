Michelle Donelan apologised for publicly posting a letter on social media falsely suggesting an academic had expressed sympathy for Hamas, saying she was sorry for the “distraction” caused by the false claim that cost the taxpayer £15,000.

The science secretary later retracted her comments about Professor Kate Sang, who sits on the UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) advisory group, and agreed to pay her damages.

Ms Donelan posted a letter to UKRI on X/Twitter expressing “disgust and outrage” that the academic and Dr Kamna Patel had “shared extremist views”.

Ms Donelan later accepted there was “no evidence” of her allegations.