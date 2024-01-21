Clever dog helps rescue owner who fell in frozen Michigan lake

A man who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Michigan was rescued after his dog helped pull him to safety.

The quick-thinking actions of Kammeron Bennetts, a Michigan state police officer, were captured on his body camera.

“Send your pup here. Will she come to me?” he shouts to the man, who responds that his dog’s name is Ruby.

“Ruby, come here!” Bennetts shouts in the video, as she runs to him.

He then ties the rescue disc to the dog’s collar and sends her back to her stranded owner.

Bennetts encourages the man to hold on to the disc as he pulls on the rope, dragging him onto safer ice.

He and a local firefighter are then able to grab the man’s arms to complete the rescue, with Ruby still attached to the rope.

State police said the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later released.