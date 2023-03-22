Watch: Microsoft co-founder’s 3400-tonne ship partially topples in dry Leith dock

Emergency services were called to a dry dock in Leith on Wednesday morning (22 March) after a ship owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen partially toppled over.

Police, ambulances, and the fire service attended the scene following reports of a ship that had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock at around 8.35am.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone has been injured.

"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured and hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area," Leith councillor Adam McVey said.

