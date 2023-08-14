Moment jet crashes and bursts into flames at Michigan air show

A pilot and crew member ejected from a vintage jet that crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday, 13 August.

Officials said the pair escaped serious injury and were taken to hospital after a Soviet MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4pm.

The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a car park lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at an apartment complex in Belleville, west of Detroit.

No injuries were reported at the apartments or the air show.