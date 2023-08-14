Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:32
Moment jet crashes and bursts into flames at Michigan air show
A pilot and crew member ejected from a vintage jet that crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday, 13 August.
Officials said the pair escaped serious injury and were taken to hospital after a Soviet MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4pm.
The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a car park lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at an apartment complex in Belleville, west of Detroit.
No injuries were reported at the apartments or the air show.
Up next
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
12:36
Campbell Hatton on being part of a boxing dynasty
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:50
How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood
00:29
Roy Keane baffled after Daniel Sturridge sings Usher song
00:32
Tom Brady greets Birmingham City fans in packed pub
00:27
Anthony Joshua takes swig of McGregor’s Irish stout after knockout win
00:32
Moment Son Heung-min appointed Spurs captain after Kane departure
00:20
Watch: Satellite images capture Mount Etna eruption
00:47
Hawaii fires: Man relives ‘screams of horror’
00:34
Cars submerged by muddy water as heavy flooding hits Massachusetts
00:25
Roadside devastated as Hurricane Dora tears through Hawaii
00:34
Antiques Roadshow guest’s shock at real value of £7.99 bargain vase
00:23
Pokemon characters illuminate Japan sky for 2023 world championships
00:33
Adam Sandler waves to fans at Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles
00:44
Alison Hammond forced to apologise to eight-year-old amputee on TV
00:22
John Legend captures daughter saying ‘dada’ for first time in video
00:59
Incredible Perseid meteor shower lights up skies over Croatia
01:14
Watch ‘human’ sun bear enjoy some honey at UK wildlife park
00:25
Dolphin glides through bioluminescent waves to hunt fish in Florida
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09