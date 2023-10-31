Anti-migrant protests rock New York | On The Ground

New York City is struggling to deal with a sharp influx of asylum seekers. Currently, it is providing shelter to around 60,000 asylum seekers, and has been forced to use city-owned buildings in far-flung parts of the city to do it.

Now, concerns are being raised as local residents become more irate at the Adams adminstration’s approach to the migrant crisis. One such centre in Staten Island, formerly the St John Villa Academy, has become a focal point for protests against the temporary housing of migrants around New York City. The Independent’s Richard Hall reports.