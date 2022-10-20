RNLI footage captures ‘reality’ of migrant rescues in channel

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has released new footage that shows the realities and dangers volunteer crews often face when they rescue people crossing the English Channel.

Harrowing footage - captured on the helmet cameras of lifeboat crew from Dover RNLI - is from a recent call to five people attempting to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes to reach the UK.

Among those rescued were a family of four – including a 14-year-old girl - believed to be from Afghanistan, who were all cared for by the crew.

