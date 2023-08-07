Housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge sends ‘a forceful message’, a Home Office minister has said.

Sarah Dines told Sky News that “luxurious hotel accommodation” has been “part of the pull” for criminal gangs.

“What it sends is a forceful message that there will be proper accommodation, but not luxurious,” Ms Dines said of the accommodation vessel.

“There have been promises made abroad by the organised criminal gangs and organisations which are trying to get people into the country unlawfully.

“They say you will be staying in a very nice hotel in the middle of England. That needs to stop.”