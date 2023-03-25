Dozens of migrants rescued from dinghy in Mediterranean sea

Dozens of migrants were rescued in international waters off Malta on Saturday morning (25 March) by the crew of a ship belonging to the NGO Emergency.

The crew said they rescued 78 people from a 12-metre dinghy, after the vessel ran out of fuel and was structurally damaged.

Survivors include three women, one of whom is pregnant, and 28 unaccompanied minors, including a 9-year-old boy.

According to the NGO, Malta has not yet assigned them a safe port or coordinated the rescue.

