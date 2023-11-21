US military jet overshoots runway and crash lands in ocean off Hawaii

Watch a military jet crash-land in the water near a Hawaii beach after overshooting a runaway.

Nine people were on the plane when it hit the water near Kaneohe Bay on Monday 20 November

All nine made it to shore uninjured, authorities confirmed.

There’s no official word on what caused the incident, but military officials have confirmed the crew was conducting routine training at the time.

There’s no update on how long it will take to clear the wreckage.

Some residents are concerned about the environmental impact, particularly from leaked fuel.