Military tanks drive past houses in Ukranian city Kharkiv amid Russian invasion

Huge military tanks have been spotted driving past suburban homes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv area.

Terrified locals have posted videos to their Snapchat accounts, captioning the clips “oh no”, accompanied by sad-faced emojis.

Multiple vehicles were filmed on the streets, only hours after Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, announced ‘military action’ against Ukraine.

Other videos from across the country have shown residents clambering to flee the country as they queue up at embassies.

Others are stockpiling food and resources as supermarket shelves are starting to empty.

