How will the mini-budget announcements affect your household?

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-slashing announcements on Friday (23 September) have many households asking the same question - how will all of this impact my pocket?

One of the key “mini-budget” revelations made by the Treasury chief in the Commons was a surprise abolishment of the 45 per cent income tax rate for those earning over £150,000.

Mr Kwarteng also revealed a restructuring on higher rate income taxation, along with stamp duty cuts, and new requirements for those claiming Universal Credit.

This video explains what these changes may mean for you.

