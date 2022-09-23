Alcohol duty will be frozen for another year, Kwasi Kwarteng has announced as part of the “mini-budget” revealed today, 23 September.

The cut was announced amid other tax reforms such as on income tax and stamp duty on home purchases.

Planned increases in tax paid on beer, wine, spirits, and cider will not go ahead.

Alcohol duty is reviewed yearly to keep in line with inflation.

The Conservative party has cut or frozen the duty annually since 2013.

