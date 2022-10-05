James Cleverly has defended Kwasi Kwarteng's comments suggesting that the "pressure" of the death of Queen Elizabeth II led to mistakes in the mini-budget which sparked market turmoil.

The chancellor cited a "high speed, high pressure environment" of a "nation in mourning."

Speaking to Kay Burley, the foreign secretary said: "When Her late Majesty passed away, every conversation in the country was focused on that huge and impactful event, which of course meant that we didn't have the normal discussions. It's not blaming anyone."

