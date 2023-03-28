Satellite images show the scale of destruction in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a powerful tornado tore across the state on Friday 24 March.

At least 25 people were killed and hundreds of buildings were flattened in the town, where 20 per cent of residents live below the poverty line.

“My city is gone. Devastation - as I look from left to right, that’s all I see,” Eldridge Walker, mayor of Rolling Fork, said after the tornado ripped through.

