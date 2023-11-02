Mobile phone stolen in seconds as thief distracts unsuspecting victim in McDonald’s

A mobile phone was stolen in just 10 seconds by a thief who used a distraction technique on a victim in a McDonald's restaurant in Nottingham.

Footage of the incident has been released by Nottinghamshire Police to raise awareness of tactics being used.

The clip shows a man distracting a woman by asking her to sign a piece of paper, using the sheet to cover her device phone which was on the table before snatching the phone which was underneath.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened at 12:15pm on 20 October.