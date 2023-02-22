Rishi Sunak questioned over £500 energy bill increase by SNP Westminster leader

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in the House of Commons, has questioned the government over intentions to raise energy bills by £500.

“Wholesale gas prices have fallen by 75 per cent since their peak, yet in just a matter of weeks, the Westminster government intends to increase energy bills by a further £500,” Ms Flynn said, before asking “what would motivate” Rishi Sunak to do such a thing.

The prime minister defended his policies by claiming the government is providing “tens of billions of pounds of support” to help people with energy bills.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.