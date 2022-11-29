People earning under £40,000 a year should check if they are eligible for Universal Credit, Martin Lewis has said.

While giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) sub-committee on Online Harms and Disinformation, the MoneySavingExpert founder clarified that while not everyone earning under that amount would get the payments, it was worth using a benefits calculator to double check.

“My rule of thumb is if you have family income of under £40,000 then you should absolutely check on a benefits calculator whether you are entitled to Universal Credit,” Mr Lewis said.

