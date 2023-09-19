‘Entombed donkey’ pulled from rubble of collapsed building in Morocco

Firefighters from the UK International Search and Rescue Team in Morocco pulled an “entombed donkey” from the rubble of a collapsed building, following the devastating earthquake on 8 September.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared the footage on social media on Monday.

Two Welsh search and rescue teams have been deployed to support the response efforts in Morocco.

The fire service said that the donkey’s owner was “extremely grateful” as the animal means a lot to him and his family and he didn’t have the skills or equipment to carry out the rescue on his own.