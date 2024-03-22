Moscow attack: Gunmen in combat fatigues open fire at concert hall

Warning: Contains firearms content

Five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday 22 March, according to Russian media outlets.

Dozens of people are reported to have been killed and injured in the incident.

Plumes of black smoke rose above the venue as flames raged after the attack in Krasnogorsk, pictures and video from the scene showed.

Russian media reported a second blast at the venue and there were reports that some of the gunmen had barricaded themselves in the building.

The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band “Picnic”.

Russian prosecutors called the attack “an act of terrorism” .