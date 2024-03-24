Jeremy Hunt urges UK to remain ‘vigilant’ following Moscow concert hall attack

Jeremy Hunt says the UK needs to remain “vigilant” following a terrorist attack on a Russian concert hall.

Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack, and the chancellor says other nations should “absolutely” be worried if it’s confirmed to be true, despite the UK’s “impressive” intelligence services.

“They are utterly indiscriminate”, Hunt said of Islamic State’s capabilities.

“We have to make sure that we’re on our guard.”

133 people have been confirmed dead following the shooting at Crocus City Hall, with many others injured.