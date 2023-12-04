Heavy snowfall disrupted traffic on roads and flights in and out of three airports in Moscow on Monday 4 December, officials said.

The snowfall began Sunday and continued overnight, adding an extra 23 centimetres to already high levels of snow.

About 135,000 people and 18,000 pieces of equipment were involved in the snow-clearing effort, according to state media.

Heavy snowfall was also reported in the Siberian region of Yakutia, in Russia’s far east.

More than 10 areas in the region recorded temperatures below minus 50C.

In the settlement of Oymyakon, the mercury dropped to minus 53C, the lowest figure recorded in the region.