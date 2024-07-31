A careless driver was caught trimming his beard whilst cruising along the motorway.

“Manscaping” was just one of the selfish acts caught on camera by South Yorkshire Police.

During a five-day operation, held Monday 14 to Friday 19 July, officers captured 240 drivers risking their own or others’ lives on the motorway network.

Of those stopped, 45 were caught using their mobile phone while driving, 74 were found to not be wearing a seatbelt, 10 were found to be not in proper control of their vehicle and 12 found to be driving without due care and attention.