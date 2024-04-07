Mount Etna blows ‘smoke rings’ into sky in rare phenomenon

Near-perfect circles of gas emerged from Mount Etna in a rare display captured on camera on Saturday, 6 April.

Volcanic vortex rings have blown into the sky from the largest active volcano in Europe since Wednesday.

Scientists say Mount Etna sees the rare phenomenon, caused by a constant release of vapours and gases, more than any other volcano on Earth.

The rings spewed out of a new crater that opened on Tuesday on Etna’s summit.

There were no reports of disruptions at Catania airport.