Indonesia’s Mount Marapi spouts thick ash plumes after eruption kills 11 hikers

Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano spewed plumes of thick ash into the sky after its eruption killed 11 hikers and left 12 more missing.

Marapi erupted on Sunday, 3 December, blanketing nearby towns in volcanic ash and stranding and injuring climbers.

Rescuers found the bodies of 11 climbers. Three were found alive and at least 12 climbers are still missing.

Residents and visitors have been barred from any activities within 3 kilometres of the crater.

Marapi is one of the 127 active volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire,’ which Indonesia sits in the middle of.