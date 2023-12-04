Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Indonesia’s Mount Marapi spouts thick ash plumes after eruption kills 11 hikers
Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano spewed plumes of thick ash into the sky after its eruption killed 11 hikers and left 12 more missing.
Marapi erupted on Sunday, 3 December, blanketing nearby towns in volcanic ash and stranding and injuring climbers.
Rescuers found the bodies of 11 climbers. Three were found alive and at least 12 climbers are still missing.
Residents and visitors have been barred from any activities within 3 kilometres of the crater.
Marapi is one of the 127 active volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire,’ which Indonesia sits in the middle of.
Up next
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
05:37
Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
03:12
Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
00:22
Moment Valencia Marathon record broken
01:14
Euro 2024 groups announced with Scotland needing to ‘do homework’
01:15
Postecoglou up for challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City
01:19
Guardiola urges Man City fans to come to Spurs clash
00:40
Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing
00:34
Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK
00:30
Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop
00:44
Watch snow blizzard hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn
01:55
I’m A Celeb campmates moved to tears as they receive letters from home
00:26
Watch: Strictly’s Bobby and Dianne recreate iconic Dirty Dancing lift
01:21
Strictly’s Layton Williams tops leaderboard in ‘stunning’ comeback
02:16
Strictly’s Nigel Harman and Katya Jones embrace after shock exit
00:48
Jason Manford criticises panto fans in rant over state of theatre
00:52
Penguins found to nap ‘thousands’ of times a day
00:32
Victoria Beckham films Cruz performing spontaneous London pub gig
01:16
Couple provide festive cheer by using 28,000 bulbs to light up home
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09