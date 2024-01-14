Watch: Indonesia’s Mount Marapi spews ash 4,200ft into sky

Over 100 residents have been evacuated from the surrounding areas of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi, after the volcano suddenly erupted yesterday (13 January).

As seen in video footage, the volcano spewed ash 4,200-feet into the sky, causing ash to blanket roads, vehicles, and homes.

It’s only been one month since its last eruption which took place in early December, and claimed the lives of 24 climbers.

However, when tremors began on Wednesday (10 January), authorities weren’t taking any chances and moved people away.