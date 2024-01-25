An MP recalled the “terrifying” moment she thought “she would die on the operating table” after giving birth to her daughter.

Conservative MP Theo Clarke spoke about her birthing experience while on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, 25 January.

“It was the most terrifying experience of my life. I really thought I was going to die there on the operating table,” the Stafford MP said.

She added that when she pressed a button for help, a nurse walked in and said: “Not my baby, not my problem,” leading to her calling for improved aftercare for postpartum mothers.