It’s not a proper festival without a bit of rain, but spare a thought for these music fans at Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival.

Torrential rain hit Hillsborough Park at the weekend, delaying the start of the festival. This didn’t deter the hardy festival-goers, who found themselves making the most of the situation.

Despite staff laying down straw in front of the main stage to make the site safe, these music lovers literally threw themselves into the mud in a game of slip and slide.

Scarlett Allen, who filmed some of the fun, said: “It was a great atmosphere regardless.”