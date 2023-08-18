This is the moment a murderer cycles through a busy Bristol city centre just minutes after stabbing a man to death before he returns home to change his clothes.

Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, of Redfield, stabbed 37-year-old Adam Ali Ibrahim on 31 January this year and also tried to attack his friend Ahmed Osman, following a fight over a mobile phone.

Griffiths fled the scene and CCTV captured him cycling through Bristol, where he was pursued by Mr Osman.

He is later seen in CCTV changing his clothes.

Griffiths has now been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.