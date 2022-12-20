A pensioner has been found guilty of the rape and murder of a teenager in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales using a one-in-a-billion DNA match.

Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in 1975.

He was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder on the directions of a judge in 1976.

Decades later, swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match.

McGrory will be sentenced on 13 January 2023.

