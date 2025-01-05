Nigel Farage said ‘those on the left have been throwing these jibes at the right for many decades’ after Elon Musk labelled Labour’s safeguarding minister, Jess Phillips, a ‘rape genocide apologist.’

Wes Streeting has said attacks on the MP are a ‘disgraceful smear.’

The X owner also accused Sir Keir Starmer of allowing ‘rape gangs to exploit young girls without facing justice’ during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

‘I would rather live in a world where we are free to cause offence’ The Reform UK leader added.

The comments come after Phillips denied requests for a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.