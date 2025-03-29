Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake which struck the centre of Myanmar, and also sent tremors to Thailand and China.

This was then followed by an aftershock, recorded as being 6.4 in magnitude.

Myanmar reports a death toll of more than 1,000, with over 2,370 people injured and 30 individuals missing, while the Thai capital of Bangkok has lowered its death toll to six.

26 people have been injured in Bangkok, with 47 individuals yet to be located.

Both countries have declared a state of emergency.