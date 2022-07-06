Zahawi warns Tories they should ‘never be in same place’ as Alastair Campbell

Nadhim Zahawi has warned Tory MPs they should never “be in the same place” as Alastair Campbell.

The newly appointed chancellor has accused Tony Blair’s former director of communications of “egging on” Conservatives to turn on each other.

“Wherever Alastair Campbell is, no Conservative should ever be in the same place,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

He also refused to comment on challenging for the Tory leadership, should the “vacancy” become available.

