Nadhim Zahawi ‘confident’ he has 20 MPs backing him in Tory leadership race

Nadhim Zahawi is “confident” he has the backing of at least 20 Tory MPs, needed to reach the first round of the party’s leadership contest.

The 1922 Committee on Monday (11 July) increased the number of nominations required to make it onto the ballot in order to speed up the selection process.

Of the 11 MPs who have so far put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat have passed the necessary threshold.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Zahawi also claimed to have enough backers.

