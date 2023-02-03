‘That’s not Rishi!’: Nadine Dorries mistakenly plays clip of ‘robot’ Sunak

Nadine Dorries’ first-ever TalkTV episode saw a mix-up where a clip of a robot dog was broadcast instead of one of Rishi Sunak.

The production crew had intended to play a clip from Rishi Sunak’s recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Instead, to Dorries’ apparent amusement, the screen displayed a Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Dog.

“Oh no! That’s no Rishi,” Dorries said, before adding: “Very funny everyone. Here’s the right clip.”

She interviewed Boris Johnson as her first guest on her new show.

