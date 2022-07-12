Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg have endorsed Liz Truss as the Conservative Party’s next leader.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Ms Dorries suggested Ms Truss has her backing because “she’s a woman”.

“Liz Truss is the best candidate, that’s what we’re working for. She’s a proper Eurosceptic, she’ll deliver for the voters and she believes in low taxation,” Mr Rees-Mogg said, when asked if Ms Truss is the “stop Rishi” candidate.

“And she’s a woman,” Ms Dorries added, before the pair walked off.

