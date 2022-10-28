Police name suspect who ‘violently assaulted’ Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer

Police in California have named 42-year-old David Depape as a suspect after Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” at their home.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said his team is ‘working closely’ with multiple agencies to investigate the 82-year-old’s attack during a home invasion.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Mr Pelosi and Depape both holding a hammer, which the suspect then used to strike him with.

Depape was tackled by police, and is now facing several charges, including attempted homicide.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.