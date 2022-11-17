Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

Nancy Pelosi has announced she will not stand for a leadership role again after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

Following the US midterms, the GOP is now projected to have 218 seats - enough to command a majority.

As she announced her future plans, Ms Pelosi said it was time for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus, which she “respects so much”.

She added the party “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities”, confirming she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.

