Nancy Pelosi: The best moments as speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she is stepping down as speaker of the House of Representatives after becoming the first woman to be elected to the position in 2007.

The representative for California's 12th congressional district has announced she will not stand for a leadership role again after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

Ms Pelosi has been known for many memorable moments during her speakership - from ripping up her speech following Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to her historic visit to Taiwan.

