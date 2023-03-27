Woman makes impassioned gun control plea at scene of Nashville school shooting

A woman made an impassioned plea for gun control during the press conference on an elementary school shooting in Nashville.

The mother addressed reporters who had gathered for the briefing after a shooter killed three children and three adults.

Police say the suspect is also dead after she was “engaged by MNPD.”

During the briefing, the woman asked the journalists: “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this?”

After telling them she is also a mass shooting survivor, she asked: “How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”

