Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:03
Woman makes impassioned gun control plea at scene of Nashville school shooting
A woman made an impassioned plea for gun control during the press conference on an elementary school shooting in Nashville.
The mother addressed reporters who had gathered for the briefing after a shooter killed three children and three adults.
Police say the suspect is also dead after she was “engaged by MNPD.”
During the briefing, the woman asked the journalists: “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this?”
After telling them she is also a mass shooting survivor, she asked: “How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”
