Watch live as Jens Stoltenberg holds briefing after meeting with Nato leaders

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference after opening an emergency summit bringing together leaders to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and others gathered in Brussels on Thursday morning and ahead of the meeting, the prime minister said the west must “tighten the economic vice” on Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said he would ask the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to his nation, including any weapons they need.

